‘I have highest regard for judiciary’: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday issued a public clarification and expressed regret over statements that were taken out of context by the media.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Chief Minister Reddy reiterated his "highest regard and full faith" in the Indian judiciary. He emphasised that he is a firm believer in the judicial process and expressed concern that the media had misinterpreted his statements, creating an impression that he was challenging the judicial wisdom of the Supreme Court.
The Chief Minister issued a clarification as the Supreme Court on Thursday took strong exception to the former’s comments “casting aspirations” on the court for granting bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Scam case.
“I have the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary. I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon’ble Court. I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect & highest regard for the Judiciary & its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem. [Sic],” Chief Minister said.