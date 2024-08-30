‘I have highest regard for judiciary’: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday issued a public clarification and expressed regret over statements that were taken out of context by the media.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Chief Minister Reddy reiterated his "highest regard and full faith" in the Indian judiciary. He emphasised that he is a firm believer in the judicial process and expressed concern that the media had misinterpreted his statements, creating an impression that he was challenging the judicial wisdom of the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister issued a clarification as the Supreme Court on Thursday took strong exception to the former’s comments “casting aspirations” on the court for granting bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Scam case.