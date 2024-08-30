Justice league

Section 20 of Telangana Education Act challenged Group-I aspirants move high court against GO 29

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government and the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to file counter affidavits before the written Group-I Mains. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by M Hanuman and three other aspirants of the Group-I Services. The petitioners, all belonging to reserved categories-BC-B, SC, ST, and BC-A, challenged the TGPSC’s procedure in applying the Rule of Reservation.

They argue that the TGPSC did not independently apply the Rule of Reservation for each reserved category at a 1:50 ratio for the main examination, as per the notification dated February 19, 2024. Additionally, they questioned the validity of GO 29, dated February 8, 2024, which amended GO 55, dated April 25, 2022.

According to the petitioners, the TGPSC’s process of selecting candidates for the Group-I Mains violates the scheme of reservation and the Supreme Court’s established legal framework. The TGPSC has notified a total of 563 Group-I vacancies, distributed as follows: General/Open category (209), EWS (49), BC(A) (44), BC(B) (37), BC(C) (13), BC(D) (22), BC(E) (16), SC (93), ST (52), Sports (4), and Physically Handicapped (24).

Instead of selecting candidates at a 1:50 ratio for each reserved category based on their respective vacancies, the TGPSC aggregated the total vacancies across all categories (563) and then applied a 1:50 ratio. Subsequently, a separate list was prepared for the shortfall vacancies from the reserved categories. The petitioners argue that this approach contradicts the reservation scheme and deprives candidates from reserved categories of their rightful opportunity to participate in the written Group-I Mains. After hearing the arguments from the petitioners’ counsel, Justice Karthik issued notices to the TGPSC, directing them to submit their counters well in advance of the main examination and scheduled the next hearing for September 27, 2024.