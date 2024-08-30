Qualified pathologists must for diagnostic centres, says Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

JANGAON: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday visited the diagnostic hub in the district and suggested that officials should take measures to appoint MDs (pathologists) in the diagnostic hub. He said that it would lessen the financial burden of the common man and would be crucial in helping the needy.

The governor appreciated the state government’s measures, as he was impressed with the arrangements of birth waiting rooms.

On Thursday, Varma visited the Jangaon district in his three-tour day in erstwhile Warangal. There he interacted with the locals, prominent writers, artists, and eminent persons. Speaking at the district collector conference hall, the governor said that he was fortunate to have set foot upon this land, which gave birth to so many artists, poets, writers, and many reputed and luminous personalities.

Captivated by the intricate designs of the handloom sarees, he said that a handloom product is not just a piece of cloth but a piece of history, which reflects a man’s struggle to reach his potential.

The governor further said that the Swachha Bharath Campaign was one of the biggest movements in the country where the society and the administration worked together to achieve great success and the same spirit should be displayed in every programme taken up by the government.