HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is reportedly preparing to initiate criminal action against at least six officials who gave permissions for constructions on water bodies.

According to sources, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath requested the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to file criminal charges against certain officials who have worked in the GHMC, Revenue department and officials of other departments. Sources said that action was recommended against certain officials including the then Nizampet municipal commissioner, GHMC deputy municipal commissioner of Chandanagar circle, Bachupally tahsildar, assistant planning officer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), assistant director of the Survey and Land Record department, Medchal-Malkajgiri district and a surveyor.

Action likely against officials who gave permissions in violation of rules

When HYDRAA officials recently demolished some illegal buildings, they noticed that the then tahsildar had issued a no-objection certificate stating that these buildings will not come under Full Tank Level (FTL). Based on the tahsildar’s report, the GHMC subsequently issued building permissions. Later, the GHMC also issued occupancy certificates for the buildings even though they were only 75% complete and not fully built. Before giving building permissions, the GHMC officials did not take the no-objection certificate from the irrigation department.

HYDRAA is also likely to take action against officials who gave illegal permissions near Gandipet and Chilkur.

