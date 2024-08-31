Telangana CM Revanth proposes independent Yadagirigutta temple board

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials to set up Yadagirigutta Temple Board on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The proposed board should be independent like TTD, he said and wanted the officials to amend the existing Acts to start an independent board for Yadagirigutta.

The CM also wanted the officials to start gold-plating works for the Rajagopuram of Yadagirigutta temple.

“Most of the works of Yadagirigutta are incomplete. These works should not stop,” he said and directed the officials to submit a detailed report on the ongoing works within a week.

The CM also decided to renovate the Ramalingeswara temple in Keesaragutta. “The Keesaragutta temple would be developed like Mulugu Ramappa temple,” he said.