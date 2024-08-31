Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth proposes independent Yadagirigutta temple board

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the formation of a Yadagirigutta Temple Board akin to TTD and emphasized the completion of ongoing temple works.
Priests from the Vemulawada temple bless Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Friday
Priests from the Vemulawada temple bless Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on FridayPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials to set up Yadagirigutta Temple Board on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The proposed board should be independent like TTD, he said and wanted the officials to amend the existing Acts to start an independent board for Yadagirigutta.

The CM also wanted the officials to start gold-plating works for the Rajagopuram of Yadagirigutta temple.

“Most of the works of Yadagirigutta are incomplete. These works should not stop,” he said and directed the officials to submit a detailed report on the ongoing works within a week.

The CM also decided to renovate the Ramalingeswara temple in Keesaragutta. “The Keesaragutta temple would be developed like Mulugu Ramappa temple,” he said.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Yadagirigutta temple board

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com