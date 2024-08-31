Telangana Deputy CM urges officials to seek alternative financial resources

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday asked officials to focus on finding alternative financial resources without imposing any additional tax burden on people.

At a review meeting held here, the deputy CM wanted the officials to come up with new ideas to augment the financial resources.

He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would convene a meeting soon on the revenue resources and the officials should present their ideas to improve the state’s finances. Bhatti said that the Congress government, unlike the previous BRS regime, gave freedom to officials so that they can take decisions without any hesitation to enhance revenue resources.

The deputy CM also wanted the officials to expedite the process of clearing applications received under LRS.

The proposed land polling by HMDA, the status of assigned land, court cases over government lands and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The deputy chief minister also directed the officials to prepare an action plan to plug the leakages in the GST collections.