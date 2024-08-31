Telangana to launch new tourism policies, establish 1,000-acre zoological park

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to introduce three new policies on temple tourism, eco-tourism and health tourism, and also to establish another zoological park in 1,000 acres outside Hyderabad.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed this during a review meeting on the Smart, Proactive, Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) projects held here on Friday.
While directing the officials to prepare three separate tourism policies, the CM asked to study the models adopted by other states, which were leading in tourism sector.
The CM wanted these policies prepared in such a way as to promote the historic temples, forest areas and health services in the state and attract the tourists from across the globe.
“The new tourism policy should have plans to provide transport, accommodation and other facilities to tourists. Study the feasibility of starting safaris in Kawal and Amrabad forest areas. Cottages too should be constructed for tourists for night stay at important tourist spots,” he said.
“The tourism, endowments and forest officials should have joint discussions and decide which tourist spots should be developed first in the state. All the upcoming tourist projects would be taken up in public-private partnership mode,” the CM added.
‘Take help of industrialists to set up zoological park’
The meeting also decided to establish a new zoo park in 1,000 acres outside Hyderabad. Birds, animals and others would be brought from other places to keep them in the proposed new zoo park.
Stating that Anant Ambani developed a animal shelter — Vantara — in 3,000 acres in Jamnagar, the CM directed the officials to invite such industrialists to develop the zoo park.
The CM said that 200 acres of land available in Anatagiri should be used for health tourism. A nature wellness centre should be set up in Anantagiri on the lines of Jindal Naturecure Institute in Bengaluru. “If the representatives of Jindal show interest, they should be invited for developing health tourism in Anantagiri. Noted institutions involved in nature cure too should be consulted,” he added.
Revanth said that health tourism should also be promoted in the proposed Fourth City of Mucherla. “Hyderabad should become hub for medical tourism,” he said.
“Details of all health services available in the state should be made available online so that foreigners, who land at the airport, can go directly to doctors concerned,” he added.
The new tourism policy should offer incentives to those who come forward to develop tourism in the state, the CM told the officials.
Health tourism in Fourth City
CM A Revanth Reddy said that health tourism should also be promoted in the proposed Fourth City of Mucherla. “Hyderabad should become hub for medical tourism,” he said.