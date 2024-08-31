Telangana to launch new tourism policies, establish 1,000-acre zoological park

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to introduce three new policies on temple tourism, eco-tourism and health tourism, and also to establish another zoological park in 1,000 acres outside Hyderabad.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed this during a review meeting on the Smart, Proactive, Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) projects held here on Friday.

While directing the officials to prepare three separate tourism policies, the CM asked to study the models adopted by other states, which were leading in tourism sector.

The CM wanted these policies prepared in such a way as to promote the historic temples, forest areas and health services in the state and attract the tourists from across the globe.

“The new tourism policy should have plans to provide transport, accommodation and other facilities to tourists. Study the feasibility of starting safaris in Kawal and Amrabad forest areas. Cottages too should be constructed for tourists for night stay at important tourist spots,” he said.

“The tourism, endowments and forest officials should have joint discussions and decide which tourist spots should be developed first in the state. All the upcoming tourist projects would be taken up in public-private partnership mode,” the CM added.