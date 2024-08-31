TPCC challenges KCR, BRS over assembly attendance, leadership style

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the political dynamics have changed since the Congress formed the government in the state, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy on Friday said that earlier, the Opposition used to demand that the state hold Legislative Assembly sessions but now Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is asking Opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the Assembly and give suggestions on people’s issues.

Addressing the media, he challenged KCR to count the number of days he came to the Secretariat during the nine years of BRS rule and compare it with the number of times Revanth went there in the last nine months. While stating that Revanth gives appointments to those who want to discuss people’s issues, he said that KCR should seek the CM’s appointment, instead of issuing statements from his farmhouse.

Issuing a strong warning to BRS MLA T Harish Rao, he said that his style of speaking would change if the former continues to make objectionable comments against Rahul Gandhi.