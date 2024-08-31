Union minister Bandi criticises Telangana government for discrepancies in addressing illegal constructions

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that the state government has adopted two different stands — one for common people and a completely different one for AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi — in initiating Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) action against illegal constructions.

“Owaisi encroached upon a lake and running educational institutions. This government is not even issuing notices to them. Aren’t you ashamed to be sitting idle, scared of threats issued by Owaisi,” he wondered.

The MoS was speaking at the BJP membership drive. Ruling out the possibility of BRS merging with the BJP, he said: “If the BRS wants to be with the BJP, then some posts have to be given to KCR, his son, his daughter and his nephews, which is not possible in the BJP.”

Slamming Congress’ statements on BRS MLC Kavitha being granted bail in the Delhi liquor scam case, he said: “Casting aspersions on the Supreme Court is shameful. The statements of Congress leaders amounts to contempt of court, which is why the apex court reprimanded them.”