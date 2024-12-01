Bench sets aside order on adoption of children in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has set aside a single judge’s order in a batch of writ petitions concerning the custody and adoption of minor children under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao emphasised that the statutory provisions under Sections 36, 37, and 38 of the 2015 Act — mandating inquiry, orders by the Child Welfare Committee, and the declaration of a child as legally free for adoption — were not adhered to in these cases. The court directed the CWC to complete these procedures within a stipulated timeline, maintaining that non-compliance with the Act’s provisions required rectification.

The single judge, in a common order dated September 23, 2024, had ruled that the 2015 Act did not apply to the cases in question. The judge held that the action of police authorities in taking custody of children claimed by certain adoptive parents was illegal. The order also granted liberty to the petitioners to formalise custody through valid adoption deeds or other legally permissible means.