CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to protect Telangana's water rights

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to ensure the state secures its rightful share of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers.
Chairing a review meeting on irrigation projects along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the chief minister stressed the importance of presenting strong arguments before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to protect the state’s interests.
During the meeting, he instructed officials and legal experts to compile evidence, records and all relevant documentation to effectively argue Telangana’s case. The meeting discussed the availability of irrigation water, pending disputes over inter-state river water sharing and strategies for water distribution.
Focus on water sharing
The Brijesh Kumar Tribunal constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, is tasked with resolving water-sharing disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officials informed the chief minister that the Tribunal was yet to finalise its verdict, though it has collected substantial evidence from both states.
The officials informed the chief minister that the two states will present their arguments before the Tribunal soon following which it would announce its decision.
The chief minister highlighted that Telangana, which encompasses 70% of the Krishna river basin, should claim a proportional share of the 1,005 tmcft of Krishna water. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh’s utilisation of 80 tmcft of Godavari water for the Krishna Delta via the Polavaram project has already resulted in the allocation of 45 tmcft of Krishna water upstream Nagarjunasagar for Telangana.
Revanth Reddy also questioned the decisions of the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards (KRMB and GRMB), asserting that these should be deferred until the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal’s final orders. He said that if necessary, Telangana should argue its case in the Supreme Court.
Monitoring water transfers
Officials raised concerns about Andhra Pradesh diverting more Krishna water than allocated. They proposed installing telemetry systems to scientifically measure water flow and address discrepancies. The chief minister directed officials to sanction the required `12 crore for implementing the system, even if Telangana bears the entire cost initially.
Additionally, officials were tasked with documenting water usage across various projects, including Srisailam, Pothireddypadu, Telugu Ganga, and KC Canal, to assess compliance with allocations.
Comprehensive preparations
The chief minister called for detailed reports covering historical water-sharing agreements, government orders, project DPRs and judicial rulings from 2014 to date. This data will form the basis for Telangana’s submissions to the tribunal and other relevant platforms.
Efforts to expedite permissions for the Sitarama Project and Sammakka Barrage were also discussed to ensure optimal irrigation of Telangana’s ayacut areas.