CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to protect Telangana's water rights

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to ensure the state secures its rightful share of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Chairing a review meeting on irrigation projects along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the chief minister stressed the importance of presenting strong arguments before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to protect the state’s interests.

During the meeting, he instructed officials and legal experts to compile evidence, records and all relevant documentation to effectively argue Telangana’s case. The meeting discussed the availability of irrigation water, pending disputes over inter-state river water sharing and strategies for water distribution.

Focus on water sharing

The Brijesh Kumar Tribunal constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, is tasked with resolving water-sharing disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officials informed the chief minister that the Tribunal was yet to finalise its verdict, though it has collected substantial evidence from both states.

The officials informed the chief minister that the two states will present their arguments before the Tribunal soon following which it would announce its decision.

The chief minister highlighted that Telangana, which encompasses 70% of the Krishna river basin, should claim a proportional share of the 1,005 tmcft of Krishna water. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh’s utilisation of 80 tmcft of Godavari water for the Krishna Delta via the Polavaram project has already resulted in the allocation of 45 tmcft of Krishna water upstream Nagarjunasagar for Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also questioned the decisions of the Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards (KRMB and GRMB), asserting that these should be deferred until the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal’s final orders. He said that if necessary, Telangana should argue its case in the Supreme Court.