HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the farmers and protesters opposing land acquisition for development projects not to be misled by the BRS. The chief minister released Rs 2,747 crore for crop loan waiver, benefiting 3.14 lakh farmer families. To date, the government has spent around Rs 21,000 crore on the loan waiver scheme, benefiting nearly 25 lakh farmers.

Addressing a Rythu Sadassu (farmers’ conference) in Mahbubnagar on Saturday, he accused former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and former MLA T Harish Rao of obstructing development work. Revanth said: “Land acquisition is essential for development, for which a farmer must lose their land. I have the strength to ensure fair compensation, offering up to Rs 20 lakh per acre, but do not be misled by BRS leaders actions that could land you in jail.”

Revanth criticised BRS for opposing the establishment of an industrial park in Kodangal, which he said would create 25,000 jobs. “While I am trying to develop Kodangal by establishing an industrial park, the BRS leaders are opposing it. Out of 2 crore acres available in Telangana, only 1,300 acres are being acquired for development. While KCR owns a 1,000 acre farmhouse in Gajwel, should we not establish an industrial park for public benefit?” Revanth asked.

CM dares Modi to debate crop loan waiver implemented by Telangana

BRS leaders provoked locals to attack officials, leading to the imprisonment of innocent tribals. "This is a repeat of their tactics from the Telangana Movement. Don’t fall into their trap,” he warned.

Revanth also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR to come for a debate over crop loan waiver. “I challenge the chief ministers of all states, PM Modi and KCR to come up for a debate with me. In 10 months, my government waived Rs 17,869 crore benefiting over 2.22 lakh families. Can any other state match this?” he asked.