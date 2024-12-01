Union Home Minister Amit Shah or JP Nadda to address BJP public meeting on December 6 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state BJP will organise a public meeting on December 6 at Saroornagar to highlight the alleged failures of the Congress government. The public meeting will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP national president JP Nadda.

Revealing this on Saturday, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government failed to effectively implement any schemes and deliver the six guarantees it promised during the Assembly elections. He claimed that all sections of the people in the state were fed up with the Congress government as they were feeling cheated by it.

Kishan was addressing a Sanghatan Parv workshop organised by the party at its state headquarters. BJP in-charge for Telangana Sunil Bansal, MPs, MLAs, MLC and other senior leaders participated in the workshop.

During his address, Kishan revealed that the party will release a chargesheet on December 1 against the state government which is set to complete one year in office. He claimed that while the Congress cheated the people in the last year, the previous decade saw the BRS and the Kalvakuntla family destroying the state.

“There is no difference between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ruling and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao as both their rules are hallmarks of arrogance, corruption and failures,” the Union minister said.

Kishan claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is expanding and reaching the people in the state. He claimed that the Modi government has supported Telangana’s development by providing aid for national highways, railway projects and other infrastructure.

He alleged that the Congress government has failed to provide funds to the panchayats, with only 15th Finance Commission funds being used for minimal developmental activities.