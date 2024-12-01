Will expose CM Revanth Reddy’s lies in Assembly, claims BRS MLA T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s speech at the Rythu Sadassu on Saturday, BRS MLA T Harish Rao said that his party would expose the failures and lies of the government in the Assembly.

“Does the chief minister have the guts to allow us to speak in the Assembly without cutting off the microphones?” Harish questioned.

He accused the chief minister of wrongly claiming that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao owns a 1,000-acre farmhouse. “The chief minister must prove this allegation or resign from his post,” Harish challenged.

He also alleged that the chief minister was threatening farmers and saying that they should give up their land for development. “If without the Kaleshwaram project, 153 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is produced, then why was paddy production in the state just 68 LMT in 2014? The Chief Minister is misleading farmers with his lies,” the BRS leader alleged.