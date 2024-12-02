In one year, Rs 1.1K crore spent on schools in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Congress government, in its first year in office, has accorded significant importance to the education sector.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), apart from increasing budget to this sector, the state government has started many initiatives like construction of integrated residential schools, appointing teachers and creating infrastructure in the government schools.

The government has so far spent Rs 1,100 crore for providing basic facilities and creating infrastructure in schools across the state, including provision of benches, construction and repair of classrooms as well as toilets, power facilities and installation of solar panels, officials said.

For planting saplings and creating greenery on premises of schools, the government encouraged and convince the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd to provide Rs 136 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

In attempt to have an ideal pupil-teacher ratio , the government rationalised allotment of teachers to schools.

According to officials, now there is one teacher in schools where the student strength is one to 10.

Similarly, the government has allotted two teachers to schools where the student strength is 11 to 40 and three teachers to the schools where there are 41 to 60 students.

The government also filled the sanctioned posts in schools with student strength of above 60.

In the wake of criticism from various sections that graduates are passing out without skills required by industries, the government also started extensive skill development programmes. This includes the decision to establish the Young India Skill University.