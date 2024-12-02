Lite byte | ‘Amavasya’ effect

The government faced peculiar situation on two occasions, requiring it to postpone the foundation-laying ceremony and inauguration of projects. It’s because of ‘Amavasya Effect’. Amavasya is considered inauspicious. Consequently, the government, which initially decided to start Indiramma Housing Scheme on Diwali, postponed it after realising that the festival day was ‘Amavasya’. Similarly, the government decided to lay foundation stones for second phase of Integrated Residential Schools on December 1, as a part of one year celebrations. But, again they postponed this also, after knowing that the day was Amavasya.

Babus rivalry

A silent yet a fierce competition seems to be brewing in the bureaucratic circles for the post of Chief Secretary. At least two senior IAS officers are reportedly eyeing the coveted post with one bureaucrat, who is set to retire in April next year, believed to be requesting the government to extend his service so that he can be considered for the appointment. If the government considers his request, the other aspirant stands to lose as he will be retiring in August, 2025. As the lobbying by the two babus intensifies, it remains to be seen whose request the government considers.