Lite byte | ‘Amavasya’ effect

The government faced peculiar situation on two occasions, requiring it to postpone the foundation-laying ceremony and inauguration of projects. It’s because of ‘Amavasya Effect’. Amavasya is considered inauspicious. Consequently, the government, which initially decided to start Indiramma Housing Scheme on Diwali, postponed it after realising that the festival day was ‘Amavasya’. Similarly, the government decided to lay foundation stones for second phase of Integrated Residential Schools on December 1, as a part of one year celebrations. But, again they postponed this also, after knowing that the day was Amavasya.
Babus rivalry
A silent yet a fierce competition seems to be brewing in the bureaucratic circles for the post of Chief Secretary. At least two senior IAS officers are reportedly eyeing the coveted post with one bureaucrat, who is set to retire in April next year, believed to be requesting the government to extend his service so that he can be considered for the appointment. If the government considers his request, the other aspirant stands to lose as he will be retiring in August, 2025. As the lobbying by the two babus intensifies, it remains to be seen whose request the government considers.
Plaint to CM
A minister’s tendency to announce the government’s plans in advance in the media has ruffled the feathers of his ministerial colleagues. What irked the other ministers most was his eagerness to reveal the development plans that have nothing to do with departments that come under his ministry. They are also not happy with the said minister announcing the details of decisions which were not even finalised. Fed up with this attitude, three ministers have reportedly complained to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against their overenthusiastic colleague. Will the CM issue a gag order to this minister, refraining him from making any such public announcements? One has to wait and watch.