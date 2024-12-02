Mahesh dares Kishan to debate on governance

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the “chargesheet” released by Union minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud challenged the former to an open debate on one-year governance of Congress in the state and decade long governance of BJP at the Centre.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the BJP came up with the idea of releasing a “chargesheet” as the secret understanding it had with the BRS was exposed during the Lok Sabha elections.

Mahesh said that the BJP promised to provide two crore jobs annually, deposit Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account, reduce inflation in 100 days, offer petrol at Rs 50 per litre but it betrayed the people in the name of “Modi guarantee”.

“What happened to all those promises,” he asked.

‘BJP surviving on communal politics’

The TPCC chief also accused the BJP of toppling democratically elected governments in many states by luring as many as 411 MLAs from various parties across the country. “BJP is surviving on communal politics, and splitting the regional parties, and pretending to be innocent,” he said.

He dared Kishan Reddy to accept the challenge and come for a debate on BJP’s manifestos of 2014, 2019 and 2024.