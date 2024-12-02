Malala Simha Garjana seeks 20 per cent quota for SCs

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA G Vivek demanded that 20 per cent statutory reservations be provided to Scheduled Castes (SC).

He made this demand at the Malala Simha Garjana Sabha, which was held in protest against the Supreme Court’s verdict on SC sub-categorisation.

The Garjana Sabha demanded land allocation, land titles for SCs in agency areas, reservations in private sector for the constitutional posts in legislature and judiciry, implementation of SC sub-plan, fee reimbursement to those who pursue professional and higher education within the country and abroad. They also demanded complete hand over of management of graveyards/cemeteries and honorarium to those who manage these facilities. The meeting was attended by hundreds of people and prominent personalities from Mala communities, including Congress MLAs G Vinod, KR Nagaraju, MPs Mallu Ravi, G Vamshi Krishna and former Aam Aadmi Party minister from Delhi, Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Vivek sees conspiracy in apex court’s verdict

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek said that the Supreme Court’s judgement was a conspiracy to remove reservations. He also attributed the conspiracy to the then CJI DY Chandrachud by stating that first they would impose creamy layer, and later remove the reservations.

He said that hundreds of people attended the meeting braving adverse weather conditions only to assert self-respect. He said that the huge public gathering is an answer to those who have mocked them.

“I demand 20 per cent reservations for SCs. I am not speaking against the party or Rahul Gandhi’s statement. There are demands within my party to suspend me. However, I am fighting for the rights and entitlements of my community,” he added.