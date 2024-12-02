Supporters want Kavitha to play active role in BRS

HYDERABAD: When BRS MLC K Kavitha, for the first time after her release from prison, emerged out of shadows and attended a party programme — Deeksha Diwas — at Telangana Bhavan, there were high expectations among her followers that she would address them. However, she did not and her brother and party working president KT Rama Rao did the honours.

Kavitha, who was released from jail in the last week of August, undertook a padayatra and attended the party’s prestigious Deeksha Diwas programme on Friday. As she did not speak, as expected by her followers, they said that Kavitha not playing an active role does not augur well for the party.

The longer she remains in the shadows, the bigger the damage the party will suffer, said one of her followers.

Keeping her away from party activities would in effect legitimise the allegations levelled against her in Delhi liquor scam, said another.

Sources close to Kavitha said that she was ready and willing to play an active role in reviving the party. It remains to be seen what plans and role her father and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has for her.

The followers of Kavitha were of the view that their leader was not getting required space in the party.

Kavitha wanted to return to limelight, especially with her active participation in party activities.

When contacted, a senior leader denied that Kavitha was being deliberately neglected in the party.

Party sources recalled that BRS gave several opportunities to her. She was sent to Lok Sabha from Nizamabad. When she lost in the Lok Sabha elections, she was made an MLC. She is still an MLC, party sources said and clarified that there was no question of party neglecting her.