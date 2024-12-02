Thunderstorms expected in Telangana; IMD issues yellow alert

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a yellow alert on Sunday for the next 48 hours, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40 to 50 kmph) in several parts of the state.

Areas expected to experience these conditions include Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, several parts of the state, including Hyderabad, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri and Nagarkurnool, experienced light to moderate rainfall until 10 pm on Sunday. In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall was recorded in West Marredpally, Chilkalguda, Moula Ali and other areas.

The IMD has forecast light drizzling in parts of Hyderabad, with temperatures expected to range between a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 21°C on Monday.

Power outage complaints

Meanwhile, several residents in the capital city reported power outages to TGSPDCL on X (formerly Twitter), mostly lasting for about an hour.

Affected areas included SR Nagar, Yellareddyguda, Bandlaguda, Dilsukhnagar, Anjaiah Nagar, Chandanagar and Vidyanagar, among others.

One user, @QuickNHandy, complained, “These power cuts are never-ending in Pocharam. With or without any reason, the TGSPDCL cuts power 4 to 5 times a day. Sometimes we get stuck in the lift, and other times we have to endure cold water showers.”

Another user, @technicalskmb, wrote, “Sir, for the last three hours, there has been a power issue at Meraj Colony Gate No.2, Tolichowki (last dead end). There have been voltage fluctuations, and nothing is working at home, like the fan, TV, or refrigerator. There’s low voltage for the last three hours. Could you please resolve this issue as soon as possible?”

The TGSPDCL acknowledged the grievances and assured them that teams were deployed to address the power issues.