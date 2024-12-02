Union Minister Kishan slaps ‘6 lies, 66 deceptions’ charges on Congress

HYDERABAD: Accusing the ruling Congress government of failing to deliver on the six election guarantees, BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy released a chargesheet, “6 Abaddalu - 66 Mosalu” (6 lies - 66 deceptions) on Sunday.

Kishan alleged that the ruling party neglected key commitments it promised to implement within 100 days of coming to power, including loan waiver for farmers, implementation of Rythu Bharosa and lack of clarity on several other promises.

Kishan questioned the status of guarantees such as Rythu Bharosa, Yuva Vikasam, Indiramma Houses, Gruha Jyothi, Mahalakshmi and free loans for unemployed youth and women groups.

He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of betraying farmers by failing to increase the MSP and demanded clarity on the promised Rs 15,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa.

The state BJP chieft also raised questions about other unfulfilled promises, including, Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women, Rs 1 lakh and 10 grams of gold for beneficiaries under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, scooters for students and women, Rs 5 lakh loans for students setting up of schools as per international standards, Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh education loans for BC and SC/ST students respectively to pursue higher studies abroad, Rs 25,000 pensions for martyrs’ families, Rs 4,000 pensions for senior citizens, beedi workers, and widows.

‘Revanth, KCR behaving like autocrats’

Kishan likened the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government to the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao’s BRS regime, accusing both of them of behaving in an autocratic manner. Advising Revanth to change his language, the Union minister challenged the CM to a debate on the Congress government’s one-year performance.

He also alleged that the Congress, after accusing the BRS government of corruption in the Rs 1 lakh-crore Kaleshwaram project, was trying to loot Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the name of Musi project. He also claimed that the Congress pushed the state into an Rs 80,000-crore debt within a year of coming to power, compared to the BRS’ Rs 7 lakh crore over a decade.