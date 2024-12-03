Kavitha warns govt over ‘false’ cases

HYDERABAD: MLC K Kavitha on Monday warned the state government that the BRS won’t tolerate if it continues to foist false cases against the pink party activists.

Addressing the party leaders from Korutla Assembly segment here, Kavitha said that the BRS will form legal teams to fight the “illegal cases”.

“The state government is unable to digest the fact that the BRS activists are exposing lapses in governance,” she alleged.

Responding to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stating that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was like a plant and it could be weeded out, Kavitha said: “KCR mokka kaadu piki veyyadaniki... KCR oka vegu chukka [KCR is not a plan to be uprooted, he is a morning star].”

She called upon the party cadre and leaders to be prepared for the forthcoming local body elections.

When Padmasali leaders met her, Kavitha said that it was unfortunate that the Narendra Modi government imposed GST even on handloom products. “The Congress assured weavers that it would reimburse the GST amount if it is voted to power. But it failed to fulfil that promise,” she alleged.