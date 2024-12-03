Preserve bodies of slain Maoists: HC

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Eturunagaram SHO to preserve the bodies of the seven Maoists who were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Sunday until Tuesday and to permit Kalavalla Illamma alias Meena to view her husband’s body as well as the others.

The court also asked the Government Pleader (Home) to provide written details about the doctors, including forensic experts, who conducted the PME and other procedural details.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Illamma, the wife of Mallaiah by way of a lunch motion petition. In her plea, Illamma alleged that the police violated legal procedures by not allowing her to be part of the inquest, as mandated under Section 196 BNS, Sub-Section 5, which requires the involvement of family members in the inquest process.

The petitioner also accused the police of conducting the postmortem examination in haste, without involving a proper forensic team, and of deliberately avoiding shifting the bodies to a facility with better forensic expertise.

During the hearing, D Suresh, counsel for the petitioner, raised serious allegations against the police, claiming that the encounter was staged. He alleged that food consumed by the Maoists was laced with poison and sedatives, rendering them unconscious, after which the police captured, tortured, and executed them by gunfire.

He criticised the hurried PME conducted at the Primary Health Centre, Eturunagaram, instead of the MGM Hospital in Warangal, which is better equipped with forensic experts. Refuting these claims, the GP informed the court that the PME was conducted by a team that included forensic experts and that Illamma was permitted to view her husband’s body. He also cited potential law and order concerns as the reason for not shifting the bodies to MGM Hospital.