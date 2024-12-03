Pressured by lover, SI shoots himself

MULUGU: R Harish, a sub-inspector of police attached to the Wazeedu police station, shot himself with his service revolver in a resort in Eturnagaram mandal headquarters on Monday, allegedly after he was pressured by a woman he was involved with to marry her.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the resort staff heard a gunshot from the room Harish was staying in and rushed to find him lying in a pool of blood and the woman in the room.

According to the family members of the SI, his marriage was fixed with a girl from Warangal. Sources said that despite this, Harish was continuing his relationship with the woman. On Monday morning, she demanded he marry her as she was pregnant. When he refused, she threatened to expose him, the sources said. Harish then took the extreme step.

Hearing the news, Harish’s parents Ramanna and Mallikamba and his brother rushed to the resort, where his mother fainted on seeing the body.

According to the Venkatapuram circle-inspector (C-I) B Kumar, a case has been registered on the complaint of Harish’s parents under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and is under investigation.