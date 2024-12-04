CPI gives 90 per cent marks to Congress’s one-year rule in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The CPI, which is part of INDIA bloc, said that though people have given just 60 per cent marks to one-year rule of Congress, it will give 90 per cent when compared to the previous BRS government.

Addressing a press conference here in the city on Tuesday, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said: “The development pertaining to people have not started yet. People will not forgive if the development is centred around the farmers.”

He also said that the Congress government is doing better than the BRS. He added that although it is implementing some of its promises, it needs to assess and implement schemes like Rythu Bharosa, Kalyana Lakshmi - Shaadi Mubarak, Mahila Jyothi as well as enhancement of pensions among others.

Stating that the democratic governance is being provided to some extent, he said that the actions like imposing Section 144 and resorting to house arrests are not democratic.