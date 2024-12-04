Telangana: Leopard spotted in Kamareddy on NH 44

KAMAREDDY: A leopard was spotted between the Chandrayanpally-Daggi forest limits along National Highway 44 on Tuesday evening in Kamareddy. A video of the sighting went viral on social media. Kamareddy FDO PV Rama Krishna stated that the leopard emerged from the forest, briefly sat on the highway, and then returned to the forest.

He added that there is currently no evidence to confirm whether the leopard sustained any injuries. Coinciding with World Wildlife Conservation Day, an awareness programme were organised in Gandivet village, on Tuesday, to highlight the importance of wildlife conservation.