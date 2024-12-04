Telangana: Sabarimala pilgrims asked not to light flammable items in trains for safety

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday, as a precaution, advised passengers, especially those travelling on Sabarimala specials to refrain from lighting camphor in the trains.

It was stated that pilgrims have been performing rituals such as lighting camphor, performing aarti, and lighting incense sticks inside the coaches of the trains. Such acts may pose a serious threat to safety and could lead to fire accidents, endangering human lives and causing damage to railway property.

According to officials, travelling with flammable explosives on trains or other railway premises and lighting them in any form is strictly prohibited. These acts are punishable under Sections 67, 154, 164, and 165 of the Railway Act, 1989.

Offenders will be liable for any loss or injury caused and may face imprisonment for a term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

To prevent such practices, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Commercial Department of South Central Railway are conducting extensive checks.