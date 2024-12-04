Transforming Hyderabad into global city is government’s priority: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that the state government is committed to rejuvenating the Musi river, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that revolutionary steps are being taken to develop Hyderabad city.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister revealed that as part of the Hyderabad Master Plan, the government has prepared proposals for the construction of sewerage main trunk along the Musi river with an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

The minister also listed out the development works taken up by the government in Hyderabad and other municipalities. He said that the government has prioritised transformation of Hyderabad into a global city.

“Various development projects worth thousands of crores have been taken up in Hyderabad. The projects are being or will be executed by the GHMC, HMDA, HMWSSB and other departments,” he said.