CM and his siblings will soon be on Forbes billionaires list, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his brothers will soon join Forbes billionaires list.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao alleged that only Revanth Reddy’s brothers benefitted from the 12 months of Congress rule in the state. “If the same trend continues, Revanth Reddy and his brothers will join Forbes billionaires list.”

“Telangana is not rising. It’s Revanth Reddy and his brothers who are rising,” he added.

Stating that there was no need to have a debate on state’s debts, Rama Rao said that discussion should be on the mistakes committed by Revanth Reddy in the last 12 months.

He refuted the allegations that previous BRS government borrowed Rs 7 lakh crore in 10 years. On the present government’s claim that the state produced 1.5 crore tonnes of paddy even in the absence of Kaleshwaram, Rama Rao wondered then why the Congress government failed to improve paddy production before 2014.

Rama Rao said that the state government should acquire land in Kodangal for industrial corridor only if farmers give their lands voluntarily.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao inaugurated “KCR book exhibition” at Telangana Bhavan. Addressing a meeting later, Rama Rao said that the philosophy of BRS chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was that “power is not permanent”, but Telangana and its history is permanent.

“KCR never started schemes in his name. The BRS leaders forcibly added KCR’s name for KCR Kits. KCR never thought of getting fame and name,” he said.