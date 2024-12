PEDDAPALLI: Calling upon the people to socially ostracise those who do not participate in the ongoing caste census, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday wanted to know why BRS top leaders like K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar did not participate in the exercise.

“Are you anti-BC? Don’t you want to give BCs their due share?” the chief minister asked the BRS leaders, and called upon the Backward Classes to think about this.

Addressing a Yuva Vikasam public meeting organised here as part of the Congress regime’s first anniversary, Revanth dared BJP and BRS leaders to a debate on the number of vacancies filled by his government in the past year.

Before addressing the meeting, the chief minister handed over appointment letters to 8,084 candidates selected for Group-IV jobs and pointed out that this brought the total number of posts filled by his government to 55,143 so far.

Stating that even in the last 25 years, recruitment on such a massive scale did not take place in Gujarat, Revanth said: “I am ready for a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this. I will arrange a special flight for Modi. He can come and discuss with me at the Telangana Secretariat.”

He alleged that the previous BRS regime failed to fill vacant posts in the government sector in the 10 years it was in power. “It was the Congress government that took up the responsibility of providing employment to the youth,” he said.

Alleging widespread corruption in BRS rule, Revanth stated that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has collapsed. “Even in the absence of Kaleshwaram water, the state produced 1.50 crore tonnes of paddy, creating a record this year,” he said.