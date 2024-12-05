Food poisoning ruled out at Dugyala school

NALGONDA: In a report submitted to the Revenue Divisional Officer(RDO), Peda Adisharla Palli Tahsildar Srinivasa Rao clarified that the students of Dugyala model school were not affected by food poisoning. Five students had unexpectedly fallen ill on Tuesday evening. They were initially treated by RMP Dr Paramesh in Peda Adisharla Palli and later shifted to Devarakonda Area Hospital.

The tahsildar stated that the illness among students was not caused by food poisoning but was attributed to anxiety among the students and their families. He added that upon receiving information about the incident, he immediately visited Dugyala model school and hostel and spoke to the students. The students had reportedly informed the special officer two or three days earlier about the poor quality of rice being served.

On Tuesday night, District Collector Ila Tripathi visited the Devarakonda Government Area Hospital. In their report, doctors confirmed that there was no food poisoning.

Meanwhile, the tahsildar stated that the affected students had eaten only breakfast that morning and had not consumed any other meals during the day. According to the doctors, their condition was a result of inadequate nutrition, not food contamination. He noted that the students’ health had stabilised and they had recovered due to timely medical treatment.

Meanwhile, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a dharna in front of the school on Wednesday.

Yalamala Gopichand, the Nalgonda district hostel convenor of ABVP, said the condition of students remained miserable despite a change in the government. He demanded action against those responsible for the alleged food poisoning. He alleged that incidents of students being hospitalised due to food poisoning were not limited to Nalgonda district but were prevalent across Telangana.

He further claimed that despite the chief minister’s directives for district officials to regularly inspect hostels, there was no visible response from the officials in the district.