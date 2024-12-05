Harish asks HC to junk FIR registered against him

HYDERABAD: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has filed a criminal petition in the high court, seeking the quashing of FIR No. 1205/2024 registered against him at the Panjagutta police station on December 1 under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 386 (extortion), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with Section 34, and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2008.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, a real estate dealer and social activist from Siddipet. Chakradhar Goud alleged that Harish Rao, during his tenure as a minister, falsely implicated him in multiple criminal cases.

According to his complaint, Harish Rao, in collaboration with former Task Force DCP Radhakrishna Rao, illegally tapped his and his family members’ phones to monitor their activities. He also alleged that Radhakrishna Rao, acting on Harish Rao’s instructions, intimidated him to stop his social work. The high court is likely to take up Harish Rao’s petition for hearing before a single judge in the next couple of days.