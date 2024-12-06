CM Revanth Reddy exhorts KCR to attend statue unveiling

HYDERABAD: Appealing to the leaders of opposition parties to participate in “Praja Palana” celebrations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged BRS president and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar to attend the unveiling ceremony of Telangana Talli statue on the Secretariat premises on December 9 .
“KCR, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, AIMIM, CPI and other opposition leaders are being invited for unveiling of the statue. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will personally invite the Union ministers and KCR. The Leader of the Opposition should come to this festival,” he said.
The chief minister was speaking after launching the “Indiramma Indlu” mobile app, which was developed for identifying the beneficiaries under the state government’s flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme. Revanth said that Chandrasekhar Rao should change his way of thinking and give constructive suggestions to the government.
“KTR and Harish Rao are acting like children. This government did in one year what the BRS could not do even in 10 years. KCR should teach discipline to the two leaders. KCR has a lot of experience in public life and leaning from it, he should teach the two leaders how to conduct themselves. KCR should come to the Assembly and point out any lapses in governance.”
4.5L Indiramma houses to be built in one year
The CM said that the government will construct 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses in the next one year and added that `5 lakh will be given to the beneficiaries through green channel.
The houses will be sanctioned to those who own land in the first year, and priority will be given to the physically challenged, agricultural labourers, sanitation workers, Dalits, tribals, widows and transpersons, he stated.
He announced that the government will provide a special quota for tribals in the allotment of Indiramma houses in the constituencies that come under ITDAs. Houses will be allotted to the Chenchus of Nallamala, Gonds of Adilabad and the Koyas in Bhadrachalam under the special quota, he said.
The CM said that Artificial Intelligence is also being used to scrutinise the housing scheme applications. He stated that the government will use technical expertise at every stage, from the foundation level to the slab level, to ensure that only the deserving people get Indiramma houses.
The CM also made it clear that the government is not recommending any particular pattern for the construction of these houses. However, model houses should be built in every mandal headquarters, he said and added: “The beneficiaries should visit the model houses. They are free to construct additional rooms if they can afford.”
‘Previous housing scheme loans being waived’
Hitting back at Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly describing the Indiramma houses as bird nests, Revanth said: “KCR constructed only 65,000 houses during his 10-year regime. Construction of double bedroom houses was not completed during his time. But he built the Pragati Bhavan like a mansion and Secretariat for vastu reasons and the farmhouses in Gajwel and Janwada in just six months.”
The CM alleged that his predecessor instead of completing the double-bedroom houses, opened belt shops in every colony.
He said that apart from restoring the Housing department, which was done away with by the previous regime, his government will also provide adequate staff to the department.
The CM also announced that loans taken in the past for construction of Indiramma houses are being waived for the benefit of people.