CM Revanth Reddy exhorts KCR to attend statue unveiling

HYDERABAD: Appealing to the leaders of opposition parties to participate in “Praja Palana” celebrations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged BRS president and his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar to attend the unveiling ceremony of Telangana Talli statue on the Secretariat premises on December 9 .

“KCR, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, AIMIM, CPI and other opposition leaders are being invited for unveiling of the statue. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will personally invite the Union ministers and KCR. The Leader of the Opposition should come to this festival,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking after launching the “Indiramma Indlu” mobile app, which was developed for identifying the beneficiaries under the state government’s flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme. Revanth said that Chandrasekhar Rao should change his way of thinking and give constructive suggestions to the government.

“KTR and Harish Rao are acting like children. This government did in one year what the BRS could not do even in 10 years. KCR should teach discipline to the two leaders. KCR has a lot of experience in public life and leaning from it, he should teach the two leaders how to conduct themselves. KCR should come to the Assembly and point out any lapses in governance.”

4.5L Indiramma houses to be built in one year

The CM said that the government will construct 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses in the next one year and added that `5 lakh will be given to the beneficiaries through green channel.

The houses will be sanctioned to those who own land in the first year, and priority will be given to the physically challenged, agricultural labourers, sanitation workers, Dalits, tribals, widows and transpersons, he stated.

He announced that the government will provide a special quota for tribals in the allotment of Indiramma houses in the constituencies that come under ITDAs. Houses will be allotted to the Chenchus of Nallamala, Gonds of Adilabad and the Koyas in Bhadrachalam under the special quota, he said.