CM Revanth Reddy pushes for green Hyderabad, diesel autos to be exiled beyond ORR

HYDERABAD: In a move to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to offer incentives to auto drivers so that they replace their diesel vehicles with electric autos in the city. Also, diesel autos will not be allowed within the ORR limits in future.

He also stated that diesel buses operated by TGSRTC will be replaced with 3,000 electric buses that the government plans to procure over the next two years.

Highlighting the success of government schemes after participating in the Praja Palana celebrations organised by the Transport department, the chief minister noted that 115 crore women utilised the free bus travel scheme in the past 11 months, helping revive TGSRTC and benefitting RTC employees.

“Each woman saved at least Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 through this scheme”, he said, adding “the government is also offering free power supply up to 200 units for poor households, saving them about Rs 800 per month and subsidised cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500. Our schemes ensure an average monthly benefit of Rs 10,000 for each family,” Revanth added.

Urging farmers to cultivate superfine varieties of paddy. He said: “The government announced plans to supply coarse variety rice to government hostels, ration shops and mid-day meals soon. The government will ensure that only rice harvested in Telangana reaches the people of Telangana. We must eliminate the rice recycling mafia.”

Revanth reiterated his commitment to taking up the Musi rejuvenation project, connecting Godavari to Musi river. “Tough decisions are necessary to free Hyderabad from air pollution,” Revanth said.

Meanwhile, Revanth accused former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao of discouraging paddy cultivation in the state while cultivating paddy on 150 acres at his farmhouse in Gajwel. He alleged that KCR sold the produce to Kaveri Seeds for Rs 4,200 per quintal.