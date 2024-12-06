KTR attends TiEcon Kerala awards ceremony

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former IT & Industries minister KT Rama Rao participated in the TiEcon Kerala-2024 awards ceremony in Kochi on Thursday.

He congratulated TiEcon representatives for their work in attracting investments to Kerala.

Later, KTR posted on X: “Every state in India needs to grow & thrive for the Nation to prosper. Was an honour to speak and interact with the vibrant Entrepreneur community at #TiEconKerala2024 organised by @tiekerala in Cochin. Shared the Telangana success story under KCR Garu and opportunities for Kerala to emulate Ts-IPASS legislation & other policies that can be of great benefit to entrepreneurs. Some of the entrepreneurs wanted to come to Telangana to invest and explore. Promised to connect them to the Govt officials”.