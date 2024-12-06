Telangana HC warns against poor-quality mid-day meals

HYDERABAD: Directing the state government to ensure nutritious food is provided under the mid-day meal scheme in state-run schools, the Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered Additional Advocate General (AAG) Md Imran Khan to submit a comprehensive report within six weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivas Rao was hearing a PIL raising concern over repeated instances of food poisoning being reported from state-run schools.

During the hearing, the AAG informed the court that the government had identified five incidents of contamination of food, including the three mentioned by the petitioner. He assured the court that action had been taken against those responsible in each case.

The AAG further stated that committees led by district collectors of Narayanpet and Karimnagar have been constituted to investigate the incidents at Maganoor and Burugupalli government schools, where mid-day meals were reportedly contaminated last month. Samples have been collected and sent to laboratories for analysis, he said.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar argued that there are serious lapses in implementing the mid-day meal scheme. He pointed out the lack of proper monitoring at the village, mandal, district and state levels, as mandated by central guidelines. Additionally, he highlighted complaints about food quality, including the non-provision of eggs in meals.