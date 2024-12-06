Telangana HC warns against poor-quality mid-day meals

HYDERABAD: Directing the state government to ensure nutritious food is provided under the mid-day meal scheme in state-run schools, the Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered Additional Advocate General (AAG) Md Imran Khan to submit a comprehensive report within six weeks.
A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivas Rao was hearing a PIL raising concern over repeated instances of food poisoning being reported from state-run schools.
During the hearing, the AAG informed the court that the government had identified five incidents of contamination of food, including the three mentioned by the petitioner. He assured the court that action had been taken against those responsible in each case.
The AAG further stated that committees led by district collectors of Narayanpet and Karimnagar have been constituted to investigate the incidents at Maganoor and Burugupalli government schools, where mid-day meals were reportedly contaminated last month. Samples have been collected and sent to laboratories for analysis, he said.
Appearing for the petitioner, counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar argued that there are serious lapses in implementing the mid-day meal scheme. He pointed out the lack of proper monitoring at the village, mandal, district and state levels, as mandated by central guidelines. Additionally, he highlighted complaints about food quality, including the non-provision of eggs in meals.
To this, the AAG stated that the government was taking corrective measures. He said that the scheme covers over 18 lakh students in 25,941 government schools, and only 75 students fell ill after consuming the meals, which he claimed is a relatively small percentage. To further strengthen the system, the government has increased the fees of agencies providing mid-day meals by 40% and formed two additional committees to examine recent lapses.
The court directed the AAG to submit a comprehensive report within six weeks and stressed the need for strict monitoring to prevent such incidents. The hearing has been adjourned for six weeks.
5 STUDENTS FALL ILL AFTER LUNCH AT NALGONDA SCHOOL
NALGONDA: Five students of Penchikalpadu Model School of Deverakonda mandal of Nalgonda suffered food poisoning after consuming midday meals on Thursday.
The students started throwing up, prompting the school staff to rush them to the government hospital. Speculations are rife that for the last few days, students in various hostels, KGBVs and model schools in the district have been suffering food poisoning.
The concerned authorities have responded by inspecting all rice godowns that supply food to the schools. The authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those responsible for poisoning among school students. Various student associations are demanding that quality meals and better facilities be provided to the students