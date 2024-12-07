BRS Harish, Kavitha, others placed under house arrest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Several BRS leaders, including former minister T Harish Rao and MLC K Kavitha, were placed under house arrest when they tried to stage a protest near Tank Bund against “illegal” arrest of their party colleagues.

Numerous police personnel reached the residences of MLA KP Vivekanand and other leaders in the morning and prevented them from proceeding towards Tank Bund.

Condemning the police action, Harish Rao wondered if is is a crime to pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar. “There is an undeclared Emergency in the state,” he alleged and demanded that all the detained BRS leaders be released immediately.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the tallest BR Ambedkar statue near Secretariat was neglected by the government as it did not want to recognise the legacy of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “The Congress leaders did not even garland the statue,” he said.

BRSLP meeting at Erravalli farmhouse on Sunday

Meanwhile, a meeting of the BRS Legislature Party will be held at Erravalli farmhouse on December 8.

The party MLAs and MLCs will chalk out the action plan for the winter session of State Legislature scheduled to commence on December 9.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, demanded that the state government conduct the Assembly session for a period of one month.

He said that the BRS would expose the failures and injustices done by Congress in the last one year.

He said that the BRS would highlight the Lagcherla incident, the failure of the Congress to implement the assurances given to the people and other issues during the Assembly session.