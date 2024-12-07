Pending case no ground for denial of passport, rules Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya of the Telangana High Court has directed the Passport Authority to renew the passport of petitioner, Namireddy Purnachander Reddy, dismissing objections related to pending criminal proceedings.

The court’s order aligns with the Supreme Court’s decision in Vangala Kasturi Rangacharyulu v Central Bureau of Investigation, which held that pending criminal cases cannot serve as grounds for withholding passport issuance or renewal.

Key directives

The Passport Officer, Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has been instructed to renew the petitioner’s passport without citing the pendency of criminal cases as a reason for refusal. The passport must be released within two weeks from December 9.

The petitioner is required to submit an undertaking and affidavit before the Principal Senior Civil Judge-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge at Khammam, declaring that he will not leave India during the pendency of the criminal case without prior permission from the court and will fully cooperate with the trial proceedings.

The trial court must issue a certified copy of the affidavit and undertaking within two weeks of filing. The petitioner is required to provide this certified copy to the Passport Officer as part of the passport renewal process.

The Passport Officer is authorized to take appropriate steps in case of any breach of the undertaking.

The petitioner retains the right to file an application before the trial court for permission to travel abroad. The Principal Senior Civil Judge-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge at Khammam has been instructed to consider such applications in accordance with the law.

Justice Bhattacharya reiterated the Supreme Court’s stance, ensuring that the fundamental rights of the petitioner are not hindered by unwarranted objections. The court emphasised that the Passport Authority must consider the petitioner’s documents, undertaking, and relevant legal precedents.