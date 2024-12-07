T-Drive, Experience Centre 2.0 unveiled in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ninth foundation day of T-Hub was celebrated on Friday at its premises with the launch of T-DRIVE (Defence Research Innovation Ecosystem) and Experience Centre 2.0.

T-DRIVE is a platform designed to support defence and aerospace startups by connecting them with corporates, academia, and the broader innovation ecosystem. It aims to address industry-specific challenges, foster innovation and advance the commercialisation of defence technologies, aligning with the “Make in India” initiative to foster self-reliance, reduce imports, and enhance national defence capabilities.

The Experience Centre 2.0 is a cutting-edge facility featuring interactive digital displays and showcasing solutions from over 20 startups. This centre aims to facilitate collaboration by engaging with corporates, investors, and government stakeholders, driving business growth.

On the occasion, IT Minister Sridhar Babu stated that the government’s vision for T-Hub is ambitious.

“We aim to transform T-Hub into a dynamic innovation hub, moving from basic infrastructure to a powerhouse of intelligence, from supporting startups to nurturing soonicorns and unicorns, and from reliance on grants to strategic funding,” he said. He emphasised that this transformation would position Telangana as a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Sujit Jagirdar, CEO of T-Hub, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to empowering startups, fostering collaboration, and driving India’s economic growth. “The new initiatives will create a lasting impact and accelerate the journey of innovation,” he said.

As per the release, T-Hub has been key in helping 11 soonicorns and 58 minicorns grow, with plans to support even more startups on their way to becoming unicorns.