Tapgate: Telangana HC reserves order on former DCP’s bail plea

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved his order in the bail petition filed by former DCP P Radhakishan Rao, who is accused number 5 (A5) in the alleged phone-tapping case.

The case (Crime No 243/2024) was registered by the Panjagutta police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Radhakishan Rao, a retired senior police officer, had previously sought bail from the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad. However, his plea was dismissed on May 2, 2024, citing the gravity of the offences and concerns that his influential position could potentially obstruct the investigation.

The case revolves around allegations of illegal surveillance on opposition leaders, bureaucrats, and journalists. Six individuals, including senior police officers and a TV channel representative, have been named as accused. The accused include retired IPS officer D Prabhakar Rao (A1), DSP Dugyala Praneeth Rao (A2), Additional SP Nayini Bhujanga Rao (A3), Mekala Tirupathanna (A4), retired DCP P Radhakishan Rao (A5) and Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao (A6).