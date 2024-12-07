Tapgate: Telangana HC reserves order on former DCP’s bail plea

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved his order in the bail petition filed by former DCP P Radhakishan Rao, who is accused number 5 (A5) in the alleged phone-tapping case.
The case (Crime No 243/2024) was registered by the Panjagutta police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.
Radhakishan Rao, a retired senior police officer, had previously sought bail from the First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Hyderabad. However, his plea was dismissed on May 2, 2024, citing the gravity of the offences and concerns that his influential position could potentially obstruct the investigation.
The case revolves around allegations of illegal surveillance on opposition leaders, bureaucrats, and journalists. Six individuals, including senior police officers and a TV channel representative, have been named as accused. The accused include retired IPS officer D Prabhakar Rao (A1), DSP Dugyala Praneeth Rao (A2), Additional SP Nayini Bhujanga Rao (A3), Mekala Tirupathanna (A4), retired DCP P Radhakishan Rao (A5) and Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao (A6).
In his current plea, Radhakishan Rao argued that his arrest was based on inadmissible confessions made by co-accused A3 and A4 while in custody. He asserted that the evidence against him was primarily scientific and documentary, reducing the likelihood of tampering. Further, he assured the court that he has no intention of absconding.
Opposing the bail plea, the Additional Public Prosecutor argued that releasing the former DCP could lead to witness tampering. The prosecution also accused Radhakishan Rao of threatening businessmen and coercing them to purchase electoral bonds favouring a political party.
In a related development, Justice Sujana issued notices to respondents in the bail plea filed by Dugyala Praneeth Rao (A2), asking them to submit their responses. The hearing in this matter has been adjourned for two weeks.