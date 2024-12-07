Three held, 2.5 kg gold seized over SBI robbery in Telangana

WARANGAL: Police on Thursday arrested three persons involved in the State Bank of India (SBI) robbery and recovered 2.520 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.84 crore from their possession.
Commissioner of Police (CP) Ambar Kishore Jha said that two gangs—based in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra—did a reconnaissance of the Rayaparthy SBI in Warangal. Using the Google Maps app, they sketched a map of the location and planned to execute the robbery on November 19. They stole a total of 19 kg of gold ornaments and 13.61 crore, he added.
However, within 15 days, the police tracked three of the accused and recovered 2.5 kg of gold from them. They were identified as Arshad Ansari, Shakir Khan alias Boli Khan, and Himanshu Bigam Chand—all residents of Budan in Uttar Pradesh.
Ambar Kishore also mentioned that the police were trying their best to nab the absconding robbers identified as Md Nawab Hasan, Akshay Gajanan Ambor, Sagar Bhaskar Gour and Sajid Khan.
“The seven-member gang hired a private car on rent and reached the Rayaparthi SBI on November 18. After completing the robbery, they called the driver and asked him to drop them in Hyderabad,” the CP said, adding that the robbers split into three groups upon reaching the city and went to their native places.
The CP explained that the robbers entered the bank after using a gas cutter to remove the iron grill. However, they kept two members outside to keep a watch on the premises. “The robbers deactivated the security alarm and damaged the CCTV cameras. They broke open three lockers and stole the gold ornaments and also stole the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the bank,” he said, noting that the bank does not have a security guard.
Meanwhile, Ambar Kishore has suggested the bankers use high-end technology alarms and hire security guards to avoid any similar incident from taking place. The search operation for the absconding robbers is underway, he said.