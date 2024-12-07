Three held, 2.5 kg gold seized over SBI robbery in Telangana

Ambar Kishore also mentioned that the police were trying their best to nab the absconding robbers identified as Md Nawab Hasan, Akshay Gajanan Ambor, Sagar Bhaskar Gour and Sajid Khan.

“The seven-member gang hired a private car on rent and reached the Rayaparthi SBI on November 18. After completing the robbery, they called the driver and asked him to drop them in Hyderabad,” the CP said, adding that the robbers split into three groups upon reaching the city and went to their native places.

The CP explained that the robbers entered the bank after using a gas cutter to remove the iron grill. However, they kept two members outside to keep a watch on the premises. “The robbers deactivated the security alarm and damaged the CCTV cameras. They broke open three lockers and stole the gold ornaments and also stole the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the bank,” he said, noting that the bank does not have a security guard.

Meanwhile, Ambar Kishore has suggested the bankers use high-end technology alarms and hire security guards to avoid any similar incident from taking place. The search operation for the absconding robbers is underway, he said.