BRS KTR to raise Lagcherla farmers’ issues in Assembly

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday assured the Lagacherla farmers and former sarpanches that their concerns would be raised in the upcoming Assembly winter session starting from December 9.

He assured the farmers that the BRS will fight against the land acquisition issue. Addressing the media, Rama Rao demanded the state government withdraw police cases filed against Lagacherla residents over land acquisition protests, urging authorities to end police harassment. He also contacted Vikarabad district SP, requesting to revoke the cases.

Rama Rao noted that the government had already retracted the gazette notification on land acquisition. Taking a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy he said: “Revanth should spare Girijan lands and instead acquire 500 acres of his family’s land in Veldanda.”

On the sarpanch issues, Rama Rao highlighted the mental stress caused by unpaid bills, stating some had even taken their lives. He criticised the Congress government for its negligence, failing to clear pending payments even after a year in office.