No bar for internal proceedings: CAT

HYDERABAD: Refusing to interfere with the disciplinary proceedings initiated against three officials of the Customs and GST department, the Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), has directed the respondents to issue the final orders within six months without awaiting the outcome of pending criminal cases.
The bench, comprising judicial member Lata Baswaraj Patne and administrative member Varun Sindu Kul Kaumudi, was hearing three applications filed by S Gopala Krishna Murthy, superintendent of Customs & GST, and inspectors D Tata Rao and K Narayana Prasad challenging the departmental inquiries, memos and notices issued against them following corruption allegations. The CBI had registered a criminal case against the trio in 2017 for corruption.
According to the chargesheet, Murthy and his anti-evasion team inspected M/s. KM Plastics on March 1, 2017. Murthy allegedly demanded a bribe of
Rs 6 lakh from the proprietor. CBI officers apprehended Murthy on March 7 and Rs 4 lakh from his two-wheeler.
Further searches led to the recovery of Rs 2 lakh from the office almirah of Tata Rao, Rs 1 lakh from his residence, and Rs 3.6 lakh from the residence of Narayana Prasad.
The CBI subsequently registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, of 1988.
The applicants contended that the allegations were the subject of criminal cases, and disciplinary action based on the same facts violated the Tribunal’s earlier order.
They argued that the pending criminal trial should preclude parallel departmental proceedings. Their counsel said that the disciplinary inquiry was initiated years after the alleged incident and was contrary to previous Tribunal orders that stayed proceedings for six months, subject to review.
After hearing the arguments, the bench ruled that there was no bar on concluding departmental inquiries even when criminal proceedings were pending.