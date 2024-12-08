No bar for internal proceedings: CAT

HYDERABAD: Refusing to interfere with the disciplinary proceedings initiated against three officials of the Customs and GST department, the Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), has directed the respondents to issue the final orders within six months without awaiting the outcome of pending criminal cases.

The bench, comprising judicial member Lata Baswaraj Patne and administrative member Varun Sindu Kul Kaumudi, was hearing three applications filed by S Gopala Krishna Murthy, superintendent of Customs & GST, and inspectors D Tata Rao and K Narayana Prasad challenging the departmental inquiries, memos and notices issued against them following corruption allegations. The CBI had registered a criminal case against the trio in 2017 for corruption.

According to the chargesheet, Murthy and his anti-evasion team inspected M/s. KM Plastics on March 1, 2017. Murthy allegedly demanded a bribe of

Rs 6 lakh from the proprietor. CBI officers apprehended Murthy on March 7 and Rs 4 lakh from his two-wheeler.