Telangana CM vows to allocate substantial funds for completing key projects

NALGONDA: Assuring that the state government is committed to allocating substantial funds to complete key projects in the district, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to complete the Brahmana Vellemla project to irrigate 1 lakh acres.

Accusing the previous BRS government of discouraging paddy cultivation, Revanth emphasised that his government is offering a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for superfine rice. He noted that Nalgonda leads in cultivation in Telangana, with 5.12 lakh acres under cultivation.

As part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavam celebrations, the chief minister visited Nalgonda on Saturday and inaugurated the Brahmana Vellemla Pump House, Reservoir, and Government Medical College building.

He emphasised the government’s dedication to bringing Krishna waters to the region, aiming to make it a model not just for Telangana but for the entire country.

Further he reiterated that the Rythu Bharosa amounts would be released after Sankranti.