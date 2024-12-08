Telangana CM vows to allocate substantial funds for completing key projects

NALGONDA: Assuring that the state government is committed to allocating substantial funds to complete key projects in the district, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to complete the Brahmana Vellemla project to irrigate 1 lakh acres.
Accusing the previous BRS government of discouraging paddy cultivation, Revanth emphasised that his government is offering a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for superfine rice. He noted that Nalgonda leads in cultivation in Telangana, with 5.12 lakh acres under cultivation.
As part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavam celebrations, the chief minister visited Nalgonda on Saturday and inaugurated the Brahmana Vellemla Pump House, Reservoir, and Government Medical College building.
He emphasised the government’s dedication to bringing Krishna waters to the region, aiming to make it a model not just for Telangana but for the entire country.
Further he reiterated that the Rythu Bharosa amounts would be released after Sankranti.
Will free Nalgonda from the curse of epidemic
Recalling YSR’s tenure, he praised initiatives like the SLBC and Udayasamudram projects, contrasting them with the alleged negligence under the previous BRS government. He reiterated the Congress’s commitment to free Nalgonda from the curse of epidemic and completing the SLBC tunnel, which would provide irrigation to 3.5 lakh acres and drinking water to 500 villages.
Further, Revanth likened December 7, 2024 to Telangana’s formation day on June 2, 2014, and paid tributes to leaders like Konda Laxman Bapuji and Srikanthachari. He also hailed Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s contributions during the Telangana movement, attributing the Congress’s strength in Nalgonda to such sacrifices.
Pointing at BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth challenged him to attend Assembly sessions rather than evade public discussions. He highlighted Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s relentless fight against government policies, even after losing the CLP status. The CM questioned KCR’s contribution to the people of Telangana and urged him to reflect on his performance.
Accuse BRS of opposing key recruitment exams
Revanth also accused BRS leaders of opposing key recruitment exams and BJP leaders of making baseless claims. Highlighting Congress’s achievements, he stated that Telangana filled 55,143 jobs in its first year of governance, a record nationwide.
Revanth pledged to get Godavari waters into the Musi River to free Nalgonda from pollution, stating that obstacles from BRS would not deter their mission. He called on Nalgonda residents to hold the BRS accountable for opposing development initiatives, asserting that the Congress will ensure the district’s progress.