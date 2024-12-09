BJP outshines BRS with chargesheet, public meeting ahead of Congress government's one year completion

Congress government bitten by Vastu bug too

The Vasthu bug seems to have bitten the Congress government too like it did the previous BRS regime led by K Chandrasekhar Rao. While Vastu is scrupulously followed in the construction of buildings, the government has taken it a bit further and is applying it in setting up of stages for official programmes, including those for the CM’s public meetings. This obsession with the ancient architectural science is evident while the stage was erected at the Secretariat for the public meeting to be addressed by the CM during Telangana Talli statue unveiling.

One week break for the Assembly session?

If rumours in the ruling party circles are to be believed, the winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, beginning on Monday, will reconvene after a break of one week. If the grapevine is to be believed, the session will resume on December 16.

However, not many know the reason for this unusual decision. Some say that during this period the ruling party is likely to familiarise its members on the nitty gritty of the bills to be introduced in the House. The Congress also wants to prepare its MLAs to avoid creating embarrassing situations in the backdrop of a member holding out open threats to the Velama community recently.