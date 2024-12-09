BJP outshines BRS with chargesheet, public meeting ahead of Congress government's one year completion

The state BJP seems to have gained an upper hand over the BRS by releasing a ‘chargesheet’ listing the alleged failures of the Congress government ahead of the ruling party’s much-hyped celebration of completion of its one-year in office.
The saffron party followed it up with a public meeting in Hyderabad to keep up the broadside against the ruling party. BJP national president JP Nadda also made his presence felt at the meeting giving a shot in the arm for the party cadre. The question now arose among political observers as to why the principal opposition, BRS, let the ‘golden’ opportunity slip through its fingers.
Another pertinent question being raised is why BRS working president KT Rama Rao was conspicuous by his absence at the meeting where T Harish Rao released pink party’s ‘chargesheet’ against the ruling dispensation. Political observers feel that the BJP indeed stole the show over the BRS.
Congress government bitten by Vastu bug too
The Vasthu bug seems to have bitten the Congress government too like it did the previous BRS regime led by K Chandrasekhar Rao. While Vastu is scrupulously followed in the construction of buildings, the government has taken it a bit further and is applying it in setting up of stages for official programmes, including those for the CM’s public meetings. This obsession with the ancient architectural science is evident while the stage was erected at the Secretariat for the public meeting to be addressed by the CM during Telangana Talli statue unveiling.
One week break for the Assembly session?
If rumours in the ruling party circles are to be believed, the winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, beginning on Monday, will reconvene after a break of one week. If the grapevine is to be believed, the session will resume on December 16.
However, not many know the reason for this unusual decision. Some say that during this period the ruling party is likely to familiarise its members on the nitty gritty of the bills to be introduced in the House. The Congress also wants to prepare its MLAs to avoid creating embarrassing situations in the backdrop of a member holding out open threats to the Velama community recently.