HYDERABAD: The winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is set to start on Monday, with political parties gearing up to raise key issues. Opposition parties are preparing to challenge the government on several fronts, setting the stage for intense debates.

According to sources, the government plans to introduce several Bills and policies during the session. The unveiling of the new Telangana Talli statue by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday at the Secretariat is expected to kick up a row in the Assembly. The sources said the CM would address the House to explain the features and significance of the new statue.

The government is also expected to table amendments to a few laws, including changes to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Act to enable the merger of villages into municipalities and the GHMC Act to grant special powers to HYDRAA. Additionally, an amendment to the Panchayat Raj Act is likely to remove the two-child norm for candidates contesting local body elections.

The sources said the government may also table the Justice Madan B Lokur report on power purchase agreements and confront the BRS on the findings. Other anticipated highlights include the introduction of policies on tourism, sports and renewable energy, apart from a Bill to establish a sports university.