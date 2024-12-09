Telangana government to introduce RoR Bill in Assembly

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the the government will introduce the new Record of Rights (RoR) Bill during the winter session of Assembly, which is scheduled to commence on Monday.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the minister said that the draft Bill was prepared based on suggestions received from farmers associations, intellectuals, experts and people’s representatives, including BRS leaders T Harish Rao and B Vinod Kumar.

The minister, meanwhile, said that the government will soon develop and launch the Dharani app for the benefit of farmers.

The government has adopted a proactive approach to resolve all problems related to Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system.

“When the Congress took over (the reigns of the state), over 2.46 lakh Dharani applications were pending due to various issue. We conducted a special drive from March 1 to 15 this year to resolve all the issues and cleared 1.38 lakh applications. After that, we received 3.16 lakh applications. So far, the government cleared 4.68 applications out of a total of 5.62 lakh applications,” he said.

Reacting to the BRS issuing a “chargesheet” against the government, the minister said: “The BRS leaders have no right to criticise the Congress government. It was the BRS leaders who used police as party workers and tapped the phones of the Opposition leaders. Their leader never meet anyone except those who brought money. He was not even approachable to his own ministers and MLAs.”

“Wasn’t a Tughlaq regime in place during the BRS rule with Erravelli as the capital? He (KCR) ruled the state from his farmhouse as the Secretariat,” he said and described former chief minister as a “modern day Tughlaq”.