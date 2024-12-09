Telangana revenue minister inaugurates Mahila canteen in Mahabubabad

MAHABUBABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy alleged that in the BRS government, not a single house was allotted to eligible BPL families. He accused BRS chief K Chandrashekar of misappropriating Rs 7,19,000 crore during his tenure as chief minister and leaving the state treasury empty.

Srinivasa Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka laid the foundation stone for Amrut Drinking Water Supply and inaugurated a Mahila Canteen under the Indiramma Mahila Shakthi Scheme in Mahabubabad on Sunday. They also laid a foundation stone for Young India Integrated Residential School in Kuravi mandal.

Speaking to the media, the minister stated that the Congress government decided to allot 3,500 houses to the beneficiaries in each constituency in the state.