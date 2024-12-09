Welfare took backseat during year of ‘totally disappointing’ rule: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government has failed to fulfil its election assurances, BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday described its one year in office a “totally disappointing” rule.

Terming the government’s Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu as “Vanchana Utsavalu”, The former minister released a chargesheet against the one-year rule of the Congress.

Harish alleged that the welfare took the backseat in the state and there was a impending danger for the people in finance and other sectors.

He said that the people were slowly realising what they lost in the last one year, he said.

“The Congress assured people democratic rule and freedom of expression among others. But the democracy has gone to the winds and it has been reduced to a mockery in the state,” he alleged.

“We have never seen police pickets before educational institutions. This kind of suppressive rule was not witnessed even during the separate Telangana movement,” he lamented.

The Siddipet MLA also claimed that people who want to visit the CM’s native village have to take prior permission from police.

“A number of false cases are being registered against political opponents and Emergency-like situation is prevailing in the state,” he said.

Though the Congress mentioned in its election manifesto that the chief minister would conduct Praja Darbar, it has not been conducted in the last one year.