After being scolded by mom, Class 10 student ends life in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A class 10 student, Laxmi Nakshtra, died by suicide by jumping in front of a train near Vani ITI College here on Monday after she was allegedly scolded by her mother for coming home late.

According to the victim’s father Munnuru Naveen Babu, the 14-year-old went out to buy a pen after informing her mother Anuradha.

However, she did not come back for a long time triggering panic among her parents. Naveen went in search of Nakshtra and found her in a street and brought her home. Her mother who was very angry scolded the girl.

Feeling insulted, Nakshtra left home and was later found dead on the railway tracks.

Speaking to TNIE, the inconsolable, Naveen recalled that Nakshtra was a bright student and stood first in the school. She was also a state-level basketball player and used to take an active role in school elections.

The railway police registered a case and shifted the body to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)